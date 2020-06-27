Kerala Opposition Questions Appointment Of New Chairman For State Child Rights Commission

Kerala Opposition on Friday questioned the appointment of Advocate Manojkumar KV as the Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights terming it as a "very unfortunate decision". Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that this decision was taken without considering the sentiments of the people. He added that amid the rising cases of child abuse, a person who did not have any 'qualification' for the post had been appointed as the Chairman.

"The appointment of Advt. Manojkumar KV as the Chairman of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights is a very unfortunate decision. This shows that the government is not considering the sentiments of the people. We are all aware that child abuse is on increase. But the government has appointed a person which does not have any stature to become the chairman of the Child Rights Commission," Chennithala told news agency ANI.

Read: Mohanlal Ivory Possession Case: Kerala Govt Requests Court To Stop Prosecution Of Actor

Read: Amartya Sen, Chomsky, Swaminathan Praise Kerala For The Way It Has Handled COVID-19

The opposition leader alleged that usually retired chief secretaries or other persons with a considerable amount of experience were appointed as Chairpersons, however, Manojkumar's "only qualification" was that he was a party member. "They have surpassed two judges who were very qualified to become the Chairman," said Chennithala. He added that "this is the ruling party's decision and I feel the people of Kerala will reject and oppose it".

Kerala State cabinet earlier this week confirmed the appointment of advocate K V Manoj Kumar as chairperson of Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. The advocate had been earlier selected by a committee headed by social welfare minister K K Shailaja. The opposition has raised objections on his appointment quoting the move as 'political', given the fact that he has no considerable experience in dealing with child rights issues.

Read: Murder Accused Absconding For 25 Years Returns To Kerala From Sharjha, Arrested

Read: Kerala CM Affirms 'extensive Arrangement' On Vande Bharat Returnees As COVID Tally Rises