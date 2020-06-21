Kerala CM Shames State Congress Chief For 'Covid Rani' Jibe At Health Minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed state Congress chief for his 'COVID Rani' jibe against Health Minister KK Shailaja and called it "anti-women". The Chief Minister said remarks by such leaders in responsible positions was unfortunate and that the Health Minister was being targeted for doing her duty.

'Suffering from political cataract'

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan said the attempt by the KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran was to torpedo the health system in the midst of the pandemic. "The attack against the minister was due to a peculiar mindset and was anti-women. It is regrettable that the KPCC president has stooped to such a level", Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that no Congress leader in the state or in Delhi had so far reacted to the remarks. Mullappally Ramachandran was suffering from "political cataract" and was unable to see the reality, Vijayan said, adding his remarks were an insult to the state.

'I am not going to apologise'

Ramachandran had on Friday alleged that Shailaja was trying to get the label of "COVID Rani" (COVID Queen). He had also said that during the Nipah outbreak, Shailaja camped in Kozhikode as a 'guest artist' and tried to become the 'Nipah Rajakumari' (Nipah princess).

"What I have said is right. I stand by my words and have not insulted anyone", Ramachandran told reporters, a day after his words kicked up a storm. "I am not going to apologise. Nothing doing", he said.

State Women's Commission Chairperson M C Josephine also criticised the KPCC president for his 'anti-women' remarks against the Health Minister and demanded his apology. The Democratic Women's Association took out a march to Ramachandran's house at Vatakara and burnt his effigy, protesting against the remarks.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 3,000 in Kerala on Saturday with the state recording 127 infections - its highest single-day spike so far. Out of 3039 cases, 1,566 have recovered and 1,450 are active cases.

(with PTI inputs)