Kerala Polls: Boost For BJP As 98 Workers From CPI(M), CPI & CITU Join Saffron Party

In a boost to BJP ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, 98 Left workers on Tuesday joined BJP in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Unions Ministers V Muraleedharan and Prahlad Joshi. As per sources, they are grassroot workers belonging to CPI(M), CPI, and CITU. This development comes amid the commencement of BJP's 'Vijaya Yatra' which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on February 21. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the final leg of the yatra on March 7. Several top BJP leaders and Union Ministers will join this public campaign aimed at ensuring that the JP Nadda-led party expands its footprint in the state.

Political scenario in Kerala

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam.

JP Nadda flags 'rampant corruption'

Earlier this month, BJP president JP Nadda highlighted the Centre's contribution towards ensuring the welfare of the people of Kerala during his public meeting in Thrissur. Moreover, the BJP president lashed out at the alleged corruption scandals of the current Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the erstwhile UDF regime. Pitching BJP as a viable alternative for the Kerala Assembly polls, Nadda opined that both UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin.

BJP president JP Nadda remarked, "While PM Modi and the NDA government is doing so much for Kerala, the leaders and the political parties in Kerala have brought a bad name to Kerala. The LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan and the UDF may it be Chandy or Chennithala- all have brought a bad name to Kerala. It is full of corruption. The whole state machinery is deep into corruption. Rampant corruption is going on. One Chief Minister has got love and affection for gold. The other Chief Minister delivered and generated energy from solar."

