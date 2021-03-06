Kerala Polls: Congress, CPI(M) Push For Fresh Faces; Key Names Dropped From Candidate List

In the poll-bound state, Kerala Congress has awarded nearly 50% of seats to the youth projecting the new faces in the assembly polls. People who have lost elections more than two times will not be given tickets. Communist Party of India Marxist's first list is out where 6 prominent ministers have been excluded from the party list. It will be a triangular fight in the state between BJP Congress and the left.

READ | PM Modi To Head Panel To Commemorate 75 Yrs Of India's Independence; Sonia, CJI Included

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

The first list is out as CPI(M) has excluded it's six prominent ministers that include Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac, Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan, Law Minister A. K. Balan, PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran, C Raveendran, P Ramakrishnan and the Kerala Speaker. The 23 sitting MLA's with two consecutive terms will not be contesting elections and won't be part of the whole election process as they have been denied tickets. The CPI-M meeting in Kerala is expected on Saturday and the party's final list will be out after March 11.

READ | After TMC Complaint, EC Orders Removal Of PM Modi’s Image From COVID Vaccine Certificates

Congress

Congress screening committee in the state has accepted the guidelines that more than 50% of the seat will be made available for newcomers, youths and also to women.

EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates

The Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election on February 26 for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. While Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry will have a single-phase poll, Assam and West Bengal Assembly election shall be conducted in three and eight phases respectively. The counting of votes for all the polls will take place on May 2.

Kerala (Single-phase election)

140 seats (14-SC, 2-ST)

40,771 polling stations

Assembly term ending on May 30

Date of polling- April 6

READ | EC Announces Assembly Poll Dates For 4 States And 1 UT; 8-phase Election For West Bengal

Kerala Assembly polls

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

READ | WHO Calls For Waiver On COVID Vaccine Patents To Boost Supply; 'If Not Now, Then When?'