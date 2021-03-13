Kerala Polls: Ex-Union Min Welcomes IUML's Move To Field First Woman Candidate In 25 Years

Welcoming IUML's move to field a woman candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls, former union minister KJ Alphons termed it as 'great progress'. However, the BJP leader remarked that the IUML is a completely 'patriarchal party' and that it has become extremely fundamentalist in belief. Ahead of the polls, the IUML declared a list of 25 candidates which included Noorbina Rashid - the party's first woman candidate after 25 years.

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, BJP's KJ Alphons said, "It is a completely patriachal party. Limited to one district. If you go and see in Kerala, I have never seen Saudi habits taking over the population. But today most of the women wear burqa and also men wear the gown, it has become extremely fundamentalist in belief. I am extremely happy that finally after 25 years they have picked up a woman. Great progress."

Noorbina Rashid will contest from the South Kozhikode seat, becoming the first woman candidate to fielded by the Muslim League since 1996, when the former chairperson of the Women's League Khamarunnisa Anwar contested from Kozhikode. However, the move to field Rashid for the polls has been met with criticism from a section of the SDPI. Several leaders have questioned her candidature stating that the probability of Rashid winning the polls is quite less.

Meanwhile, after her nomination, Noorbina Rashid said, "I had a hope that the party will consider a woman candidate this time after 25 years. I am so happy now about the party's decision. Will serve society and will remain as a watchdog for democracy." Noorbina said that women are expecting more female candidates to represent them in the assembly. "To address issues of women and those marginalised people we need women in the assembly. The expectations of people, both men and women, are that more women should come forward in society and I happy with the decision of IUML leadership," she added.

Congress to include more women candidates

IUML, an ally of the Congress, will be contesting 27 seats out of the 144 assembly seats in Kerala. Meanwhile, the CPI(M)'s list included 12 women candidates in the fray. The Congress is also expected to give more seats to women compared to the last assembly polls. It will be announcing the candidate list. Assembly elections for 140 seats in Kerala's 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will complete on June 1, 2021. In the 2016 Kerala assembly election, the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front ( LDF) bagged 91 seats in 140-member Assembly. The BJP contested the elections for the first time in Kerala, from the Nemom constituency, where the party's veteran O Rajagopal won the seat.

