Kerala Polls: Oommen Chandy Accents Opposition's Value In Democracy; Hopeful Of UDF's Win

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy opened up about the idea of democracy in his mind. Outlining that democracy is the 'will of the people', he went on to assert that in a democracy, the opposition party is as important as the ruling party, and should be given a say in the affairs. Citing the case with India, he claimed that here, the majority party is doing everything while the opposition does not really have a say.

'Bureaucrats have the power to criticize me'

A smiling Chandy, who has worked with bureaucrats all his life, said that he has given them the 'power' to criticize him. Elaborating on the same, he said, "I have to make quick decisions, and that does not leave me with enough time to research. More than often it might happen that there facts and views that I am not aware of, and I take the decision in hurry without taking into consideration the facts and views I am not aware of, so then these officers can correct me, I have given them full freedom."

'Cadre parties have advantages as well as disadvantages'

Chandy also took the opportunity to talk about cadre parties. Outlining that cadre parties have advantages as well as disadvantages, he said, "the advantage of cadre parties is that they are organised as they are governed by principles and rule, but in this governance by principle and rules, somewhere the human touch is lost and that should not happen, after all, there's a society beyond the party as well."

In September last year, Chandy celebrated his golden jubilee as a legislature in Kottayam with 50 personalities on the venue and around 20 lakh supporters attending online. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had inaugurated the celebrations online.

'Confident of UDF's victory'

Chandy on Sunday exuded confidence in UDF's victory in the upcoming assembly polls, stating that the 'inaction' of the incumbent Left government would pave the way for Congress' return to power in the state.

"We are quite confident about the outcome of the elections. The inaction of the LDF government over the last 5 years will help in the UDF's victory. The CPI(M)-led government did not do anything for the development of the state, nor did they take any action in the social security areas. They claim to have undertaken several initiatives but there was no feeling among the people either," he said.

Kerala Polls

Kerala will hold elections for its 140 member assembly on April 6. In this tussle for power, while the LDF hopes to retain power, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to make a comeback, and still, if it was just about these two alliances, the results would be simpler to predict. The BJP, vigorously campaigning in the State, has further complicated the tussle, the final results of which will only be known on May 2.

(Credits-ANI)