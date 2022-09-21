Kerala Professor Booked For 'abetment' After LPU Student's Suicide Note Mentions Him

In the alleged suicide case of a student at Lovely Profession University, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Wednesday, September 21. In the said FIR, a professor at the National Institute of Technology- Calicut, Prasad Krishna has been named for 'abetment of suicide'.

The deceased- Agni S Dileep, 21, from Kerala was a student at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut, from where he was rusticated after two years. Post which he joined the Lovely Professional University to pursue a bachelor's degree in design, the police said, quoting his father.

As per the police, they received the information at around 5:30 pm on September 20 that a first-year student of B. Design at Lovely Professional University died by suicide. Having reached the campus, the team searched the room and recovered a three-page long suicide note, which Dileep's father confirmed was in his handwriting.

Massive protest in LPU

After the word spread, LPU witnessed a massive protest by students against the college administration. The protesters alleged that Dileep was the second student to commit suicide in the last 10 days, accusing the people at the helm of brushing under the carpet, the suicide of the first one. They demanded to know the reason behind both the suicide cases.

After the massive protest carried out by the students, the administration released a statement on its official Twitter account over the student's death and assured full support to the authorities for further probe.

"LPU is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police and the contents of the suicide note point toward the personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family", the statement read.

(With agency inputs)