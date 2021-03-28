Kerala: Rajnath Singh Takes A Swipe At Rahul Gandhi's Ocean Dip With Fishermen Community

Campaigning in poll-bound Kerala, Union Minister Rajnath Singh took a dig at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a Thrissur on Sunday. Referring to Rahul Gandhi's campaign in Kerala where he was seen taking a dip with the fishermen community, the senior BJP leader quipped that wherever the Wayanad MP goes, 'he drowns and takes others along'. The Defence Minister also appealed to the citizens to vote for the BJP and save the state from the 'regressive ideologies' of the LDF and the UDF. Elections to the 14 Kerala assembly are set to be held on April 6 with the results slated to be announced on May 2.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi's defeat in Amethi, Rajnath Singh also remarked that the former Congress chief had arrived in Wayanad to 'drown' the constituency.

"Newly elected US President Joe Biden in 'Quad meeting' had said that India, under PM Modi's leadership is strengthening... I urge you to save Kerala from LDF & UDF, & their regressive ideologies and make the state glorious again," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said during his campaign in Thrissur. READ | Rajnath Singh hits out at UDF, LDF for dividing Kerala for 'political gains'

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling LDF dispensation, the Union Defence Minister questioned the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's decision to recommend a judicial inquiry against central probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the gold and dollar smuggling cases, was "unfortunate" and amounts to challenging the federal structure of the Constitution. Addressing the reporters in Kerala, Singh asserted that the BJP government would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), if voted to power after taking all communities into confidence.

Attacking the LDF government over the decision to launch a probe against the ED, the Defence Minister said, "I came to know that the case is being probed by the ED and then a judicial commission has been appointed against the central agency. It's very unfortunate. This means the state government is challenging the federal structure of the Constitution. This is 100 per cent against the constitution."

Nadda hits out at Opposition

Earlier on Saturday, BJP President JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting in Thogupuzha Municipal Ground in Kerala also slammed the opposition parties for the prevailing corruption in the State. He asserted, "From Gold Scam of LDF to Solar Scam of UDF, it is clear that corruption in Kerala has risen to monstrous level with CM's office under its heat."

Comparing the switching of power between the 'corrupt' Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF with the game of musical chair, he outlined that the only similarity between the two is that both are 'ideologically bankrupt' and 'ideologically confused'. Elaborating on his claim of the parties in the alliances being 'ideologically confused', he pointed out that the two were fighting each other in the State, but had joined hands with each other against the saffron party in West Bengal.