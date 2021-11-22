Kerala RSS Worker's Murder: Police Arrests 3 Even As BJP Demands NIA Probe

In a breaking update, three people have been arrested by the Kerala Police in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sanjith. Zubair (a native of Palakkad), Salam and Ishaq (both from Nemmara) are currently in police custody. This comes a day after the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) declared that party members will stage a protest in the state on November 25 demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in the matter.

Making an announcement on Sunday, Kerala BJP general secretary P Sudheer alleged that the murder was done in a political rivalry, whilst also alleging that the assailants belonged to the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India).

"The Left government is supporting the SDPI and it should end. We are demanding the state government to hand over both cases to the NIA. On November 25, the BJP will organise a march to all collectorates in the state demanding the NIA probe into the killing of RSS workers in Palakkad and Thrissur. In Thiruvananthapuram, the protest will be held before the secretariat," he said.

Kerala RSS worker killed, stabbed over 50 times

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was killed in Kerala's Palakkad district on November 15. The deceased, identified as S Sanjith, was killed in an ambush attack while he was riding his motorcycle with his wife, according to the police. The attack, according to the BJP, was carried out by the Social Democratic Party of India, a political wing of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police said that Sanjith, who is from Elappully region of the state of Kerala, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police had been keeping a close eye on things. According to them, an investigation has been initiated to track down the accused, who fled the site following the incident.

'SDPI behind murder': Police

Kerala Police have confirmed that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is behind Sanjith's murder. In addition, they also recovered the weapons near the national highway where the murder took place. Moreover, the investigation has led police to the SDPI's headquarters in Coimbatore.