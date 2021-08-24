Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Monday, August 23 slammed the central government for the move to remove the martyrs' names from the Indian freedom fighters list. He said the removal of names of 387 martyrs who took part in the Mappila riots in Malabar of 1921 from the list of Indian freedom fighters is an 'injustice to history'.

Satheesan said, "The biggest enemy of the Sangh Parivar is the history of this country. Like any dictator, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt is to distort history and make it his own".

In a Facebook post, Satheesan said, "Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji was a brave freedom fighter who fought a relentless war against the British army. History records him as a fearless warrior who, when sentenced to death by the British government, asked not to be blindfolded at the time of his death".

He also alleged that even the memories of Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji and Ali Musliyar today frighten the descendants of those who apologized for their release from prison.

He added, "The national movement was shaped by thousands of resistance movements, such as those of Kunjahammad Haji. And the struggles for social justice put forward by many social reformers such as Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Ayyankali. Those who rejected the national movement with the British then are now trying to destroy its proud history".

Removal of names from freedom fighters lists

the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) jointly published that Variyamkunnath Kunjahammed Haji and Ali Musailiar, popular leaders of the Malabar Rebellion, along with 387 other leaders of the pre-independence agitation, are set to be removed from the ‘Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle’. Following a review of a three-member panel, it was stated that the Malabar Rebellion was not an independence struggle but focused on ‘religious conversion.

The decision has evoked heated responses across various quarters. Historian M.G.S. Narayanan said that the changed political circumstances in the country might have influenced the decision, which he felt was “not right and not good.”

He added, "Kunhamed Haji was interested in freedom. But there is no need to place him in a position of stature".

(With ANI input)

