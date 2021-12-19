Kerala: SDPI Leader Killed By Assailants As Alappuzha Sees 2 Political Murders In 10 Hours

In a nerve-wracking incident in Kerala, state Secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) KS Shan was murdered by unidentified assailants in Alappuzha during the late hours of Saturday. It is pertinent to note that the killing of the SDPI leader comes to the fore after two political murders in CM Vijayan-led state, including BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivas, within a span of 10 hours.

Following the two murders, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district by DC Alexander until December 20.

In the CCTV cameras' footage, Shan is seen riding a two-wheeler when his bike is rammed by a car from the rear side. The very next moment, the assailants step out of their vehicle and begin to ruthlessly hack the SDPI leader. Following the incident, he was taken to the Government Medical Hospital in Kochi, where he succumbed to grave injuries approximately around midnight.

'Stringent police action to nab assailants' of SDPI & BJP leaders' murders: Kerala CM

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan despised both killings in Alappuzha and said, "There would be stringent police action to nab the assailants as well as those who worked behind the heinous killings. Such criminal activities are detrimental to society. I am sure that people would isolate the criminal elements and their hateful attitude."

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan killed in Alappuzha

Days after the brutal murder of an RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad, another state BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivas was hacked to death in the Alappuzha district in the wee hours of Sunday. Sreenivas was the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee.

The attackers barged into his house last night and attacked him. The 40-year-old leader was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession.

The BJP has accused Popular Front of India (PFI) of murdering Ranjeet Sreenivas. Condemning the killing of BJP leader, state party president K Surendran said that Ranjeet was hacked to death by 'PFI terrorists' in broad daylight. Surendran claimed that the PFI has murdered three BJP-RSS leaders in the last two months and accused the state government of not taking any action against the murderers.