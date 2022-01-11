Kerala: SFI Activist Stabbed To Death In Idukki; Accused Youth Congress Leader Arrested

In another political murder reported in Kerala, an activist of the Students Federation of India (SFI) was stabbed to death, allegedly by a Youth Congress worker, at the Idukki Engineering College on Monday. The victim, Dheeraj Rajendran, was a 21-year-old seventh-semester student of Computer Science Engineering at the college, police said.

The Kannur resident was killed on the college premises soon after voting for the election to the college union got over. Hours after the incident, police arrested the accused Nikhil Paily, a local Youth Congress (YC) leader. Two other students Abjijith and Amal were seriously injured in the incident. The condition of one of them is serious, police said.

"College election works have been going on in the college for the last few days. There were minor issues between both the student organizations. He was shifted to a medical college here but could not be saved," police told PTI.

As per the preliminary investigation, Youth Congress district leader Nikhil Paily reached the college with a gang from outside and stabbed Dheeraj and others, and escaped from the campus, they said.

Kerala CM condemns murder of SFI activist

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death and said that attempts to create violence on campuses cannot be accepted.

"The murder of Dheeraj Rajendran, a student of Idukki Painavu Government Engineering College and an SFI activist is extremely sad and highly condemnable. Attempts to create violence on college campuses will not be allowed under any circumstances. Police have been directed to bring Dheeraj's killers to justice as soon as possible," Vijayan said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that a gang led by a Youth Congress leader entered the college and attacked the students.

"A student was killed. Another is in serious condition in the hospital. The government will take all necessary steps to bring to justice those who were part of this brutal murder. We will ensure that such violent acts are not repeated on the campuses. Ideology should be fought with ideology and not with weapons," Bindu said.

Murder of activist sparks war of words between CPI(M) & Congress

Condemning the brutal murder, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters that the attack was pre-planned and this was the 21st Left worker killed in the state in the last six years.

"We condemn the murder of Dheeraj. When the Congress was sure that they would lose in the college election, the youth congress workers from outside attacked the SFI students. This is their plan to make campuses in the state a breeding ground for violence...21 CPI(M) workers have been killed in the state in the last six years by BJP, Congress, and the SDPI. They should end the politics of violence," Balakrishnan said.

He accused Congress of trying to destroy the law and order situation in the state. Meanwhile, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran said that his party will not support any kind of violence. Hitting back at the CPI's allegations, Sudhakaran said it is the SFI that 'terrorises' college campuses.

"Let the people of Kerala decide who is more violent. Can anyone provide any details about any campus in the state where KSU (Students wing of Congress) has called for an attack. We all know who is behind all the attacks. It's the SFI that terrorizes campuses. They don't have any right to blame us. They need to introspect the reason behind the murder," Sudhakaran told the media.

(With inputs from agency)