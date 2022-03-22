Kerala Silverline Project Row: CM Vijayan Adamant As Railways Ministry Yet To Give Nod

The Kerala government and Centre have locked horns over the Silverline high-speed rail project, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan deciding to stand his ground in implementing the project. However, the nodal ministry for the project, the Railway Ministry is yet to give a green signal for the high-speed rail line. The Ministry of External Affairs has rejected the CM's claim of people getting benefitted from the project and stated that it will only displace people.

'Silverline project will go ahead and four times higher price will be paid as compensation'

Refuting the CM's development claim, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan said, "Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to mislead people. The Silver Line project will not bring any development, it will only displace people. Railway Minister has mentioned in the Parliament that they have not given any approval for this project."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government will implement the SilverLine project and assured that the state government would pay four times the prevailing market prices as compensation for acquiring land. The CM was addressing a gathering on the occasion of inaugurating the CPIM Puthur local committee office. He said, "The LDF government will implement the SilverLine project. There are attempts to mislead people.''

CM Vijayan added, "It is natural that people whose land is being acquired for the project will be disappointed. But I want to tell you that the government will pay four times the market price as compensation. We should not support such narrow-minded politics."

The project will immensely benefit the future generation, the Kerala CM asserted. "Now, there is only one trip from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram. But after the SilverLine project is implemented, there would be innumerable trips. There are attempts to mislead the people of Kerala," CM Vijayan said.

"If asked privately, the Congress leaders would also say that the project is necessary," he added.

Protests against the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project

The local residents disrupted the laying of the stones on the land identified for the project in Kallai in Kozhikode district and Mamala near Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said, "Entire Kerala is protesting against the SilverLine project. The project will adversely impact the environment because the state is an ecologically fragile place. The government did not carry out any geological or location surveys. The Railway Minister in Parliament had said that they had given in-principle approval for the draft proposal for the project and not for the construction. The state government is acquiring the land without the approval of the Ministry of Railways."



In a Facebook video address on Sunday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Member of Parliament K Sudhakaran suggested an alternative for the incumbent Communist government's SilverLine project namely "Fly Kerala." The Congress leader suggested that the government can work on developing an aerial route from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

Image: ANI, Shutterstock