Kerala: Sitaram Yechury Says 'steps Will Be Taken' Over Cherian's Remarks On Constitution

A day after Kerala Minister Saji Cherian stirred a massive controversy by criticising the Constitution of India, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said that the party will take appropriate steps against the leader.

"We have spoken with our party leaders in Kerala. On that basis, they are holding discussions there, and the party will take the appropriate step that needs to be taken," said Sitaram Yechury.

Earlier in the day, the Kerala Assembly witnessed an intense protest by the Congress-led UDF Opposition against Saji Cherian's remarks. Kerala Assembly speaker MB Rajesh adjourned the House for the day following the protest. Cherian, who holds the portfolio of the Kerala State Fisheries and Culture in the CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, belittled the Indian Constitution and said it is aiding the rich by plundering the common man.

Saji Cherian belittles India's Constitution

While delivering a speech at an event organised at Mallapally in Kerala's Pathanamthitta municipality, the CPI(M) leader remarked that the Indian Constitution is 'aiding the rich by plundering the common man'.

"Everyone says that India has written a beautiful Constitution and is the most important aspect of the country. However, I would say that the Constitution is written to rob the common man in India. An Indian wrote a Constitution that was prepared by the British and has been practised in this country for the past 75 years. The Constitution has only looted the people," the Kerala Minister said.

Cherian also claimed that while democracy and secularism have been written in every "nook and corner" of the Constitution, its only purpose is to exploit the people. Naming a few business leaders, the CPI(M) leader also said that the Constitution has given protection to such rich personalities and nothing can be done against them. "Those who are in power are in charge and are doing the work of protecting such powerful personalities", he added.