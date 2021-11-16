Kerala: State BJP President Demands NIA Probe In RSS Worker's Murder, Meets Governor

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran have now sought a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the recent murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker in Palakkad. Surendran on Tuesday met Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan seeking an NIA probe into the matter. On Monday, an RSS worker, identified as S Sanjith, was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district.

Following the incident, BJP state president K Surendran has now sought the national government’s intervention and have demanded an NIA probe into the murder. A letter sent by the BJP leader also notes that the attack on the RSS worker was not an isolated incident. The BJP leaders have also alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the Popular Front of India, was behind the killing.

BJP leader attacks SDPI

Speaking to Republic from the residence of the murdered RSS worker, senior BJP leader PK Krishna Das also said that the matter must be probed by the national agency. He further alleged that SDPI workers were behind the killing and termed them ‘terrorists’. “Sanjith is the second RSS worker who was killed by SDPI terrorists within a span of two weeks in Kerala. On November 1, the SDPI killed one of our RSS Karya Kartas in Chavakkad in Trissur district,” he said.

Krishna Das further alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) was supporting the killings. “The SDPI is continuously doing this with the help and support of CPM. We are taking this matter very seriously. We demand that the NIA must take up the case investigation,” he said. The BJP leader further alleged that the SDPI and CPM have an ‘unholy alliance’ in Kerala and said that the alliance allegedly supported the attack against RSS workers in the state. K Surendran had called it a "planned murder" and blamed the police and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led administration for allowing similar instances to occur in the state.

RSS Worker hacked to death in Palakkad

The deceased, identified as S Sanjith, was waylaid and attacked while driving his motorcycle with his wife, according to police. The incident occurred at 9 am on Monday, November 15. Police said, Sanjith, who is from Elappully, was stabbed more than 50 times. Following the murder, the region was tense, and police were keeping a close eye on everything. According to them, an investigation has been initiated to track down the accused who fled the site following the incident.

Image: PTI/ Twitter