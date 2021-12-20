Kerala: Two RSS Workers Arrested In Connection With Murder Of SDPI Leader In Alappuzha

In an update in the recent Kerala political killings, the state police have now arrested two Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan. The two persons were arrested by the police on Monday. The police said that the two suspects were involved in the planning and conspiracy of the murder. One among the two arrested is believed to have provided the logistics needed for the murder.

Following the murder of SDPI State Secretary KS Shaan, the Kerala police have now arrested two suspects, Prasad and Kuttan, who were allegedly involved in the planning and conspiracy of the murder. The police also informed that they have received substantial leads in the case and the culprits would be identified soon. The nerve-wracking incident happened on Sunday when the state Secretary of the SDPI was murdered by unidentified assailants in Alappuzha during the late hours of Saturday. It is pertinent to note that the killing of the SDPI leader came to the fore after the political murder of BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivas happened within a span of 10 hours.

Following the two murders, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the district by DC Alexander until December 20. In the CCTV cameras' footage, Shan was seen riding a two-wheeler when his bike is rammed by a car from the rear side. The very next moment, the assailants step out of their vehicle and begin to ruthlessly hack the SDPI leader. Following the incident, he was taken to the Government Medical Hospital in Kochi, where he succumbed to grave injuries approximately around midnight.

Kerala BJP leader Renjith Srinivasan killed in Alappuzha

The killing of the SDPI leader came to the fore only hours after the brutal murder of state BJP leader Ranjeet Sreenivas. The BJP leader was hacked to death in Alappuzha in the wee hours of Sunday. Sreenivas was the OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee. The attackers barged into his house last night and attacked him. The 40-year-old leader was a BJP candidate in the 2016 Assembly elections in the Alappuzha constituency. He was an advocate by profession. On Monday, several dignitaries, political leaders and advocates from across the state visited Alapuzha to pay final respects to Sreenivas.

Image: REPUBLIC WORLD