Kerala: UDF Leaders Walk Out During Question Hour Over Tree Felling Controversy

During a question hour in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition from United Democratic Front (UDF), V.D Satheesan walked out. The Congress leader boycotted the question hour after Forest Minister AK Saseendran raised doubt about not considering a judicial probe into the tree-felling incident at Muttil in Wayanad. The question was raised by Saseendran after repeated proposals of undertaking the matter from the opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

What led the Opposition bench to walk out?

V.D Satheesan alleged that the ruling government were trying to make poor farmers and tribals into scapegoats while the powerful forest mafia were flooring trees. Raising a point of order, he said that M.B Rajesh, Speaker of Kerala Legislative Assembly had failed to stop the ruling party from tabling the defamatory questions. He requested the Speaker to not allow the question.

Satheesan expressed his disappointment with the Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The UDF leader walked out leading the Opposition bench and said while leaving, "You (Rajesh) are not protecting us (opposition). A rampant tree felling like this has not taken place in the recent history of Kerala. The government is not ready for a judicial probe because they are not considering the matter with seriousness. The opposition is walking out in protest against this." The House's rule didn't allow the Speaker any authority to remove a question raised by the legislator. However, the MLAs who proposed the question were allowed to do so.

Forest Minister assigns probe to Special Investigation Team.

The Forest Minister ruled out a judicial probe into the matter and asserted that there was no difference in opinion between the Revenue and Forest Department regarding tree felling. The matter pertains to a controversial order issued by the Revenue Department during the previous LDF tenure, that involved tree felling including rosewood trees at Muttil in Wayanad. This order was later withdrawn.

Pressing for a judicial probe, Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala said that the real culprits behind the wood smuggling are roaming scot-free and demanded that their arrest. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA P. K. Kunhalikutty alleged that poor farmers and tribals were being cheated by those who were behind the illegal tree felling. He said, "When trees worth Rs 5 lakh are being cut down and smuggled, the owners of the land, mostly poor farmers and tribals, were given Rs 5,000. Rampant tree felling has taken place using the order passed by the government."

