Kerala: Union Min Muraleedharan Meets Families Impacted By SilverLine Project Amid Protest

Ever since its announcement, the Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project has been drawing immense criticism from the opposition factions. From the BJP at the Centre to Congress and prominent environmentalists, objections are from far and beyond against the proposed 530km rail of semi-high train.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who has dubbed this entire project as an ecological and economical disaster, is going door to door to express his solidarity to most of the families who are on the edge of losing their hard-earned homes and lands. As part of the Pradhirothayatra, he met several people who shared their plight and resistance to giving up their lands and homes.

'Suffering is unbearable': V Muraleedharan

After meeting a sobbing mother, the Minister said, "Some of the houses are newly constructed. They have their lifetime earning to make their homes and now they have been asked to vacate. They don't have anywhere else to go. It's highly unfortunate. Their entire future is in darkness. They have lost all hopes. I'm on an informal social impact assessment of the rail line project and the their suffering is unbearable. A few surveyors have asked them to leave their homes regardless. It's shocking. Who has authorised these people to say such statements? Is it the state govt? It's disheartening."

The Pinrayi Vijayan govt has promised to pay the 30000 families four times the market price as part of the land acquisition. According to reports, the process of land acquisition has already commenced and triggered many such families who are on the verge of losing everything.

The state has to acquire 80% of the land required for the project to avail foreign loans and so far, only an application for approaching foreign agencies seeking loans have been approved.

A petition signed by 17 Opposition MPs from the state said the project was an “astronomical scam in the making” and would sink the state further into debt. The petition, addressed to the Union Railways Minister, said the project was financially unviable and would lead to displacement of over 30,000 families.