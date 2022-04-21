Kerala: V D Satheesan Jibes At Brinda Karat, Compares Jahangirpuri And Silverline Protests

Congress leader V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, Kerala assembly has slammed the ruling CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat for manhandling the protesters, who took to the streets opposing the Silverline project in Kazhakuttam, Kerala. Comparing the way protestors were treated be it in Jahangirpuri in Delhi or Kazhakuttam in Kerala, it is always with utter ruthlessness, stated Satheesan as he tweeted, "#Kazhakuttam or #Jahangirpuri, atrocities against peoples' protests are one and the same. Look at the most dispicable police arrogance on those protesting against the #silverlineproject. Are you seeing this #BrindaKarat?

#againstsilverline#Bulldozers#Jahangirpuri.

#Kazhakuttam or #Jahangirpuri, atrocities against peoples' protests are one and the same. Look at the most dispicable police arrogance on those protesting against the #silverlineproject. Are you seeing this #BrindaKarat ?#againstsilverline#Bulldozers#Jahangirpuri pic.twitter.com/tgdw0werbN — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) April 21, 2022

The photo tweeted by Satheesan showed a state police personnel beating a protestor in Kazhakuttam. The protestors were against the laying down of the Silverline hi-speed rail project. Congress leader remarked against Karat as she visited the demolition site in the Jahangirpuri area, in Delhi on Wednesday and has also moved the Supreme Court seeking compensation for the people affected by the demolition.

Protests against the Silverline Project in Kerala

The SilverLine hi-speed rail project of K-Rail, a joint venture set up by the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours. However, as the Railway Ministry is yet to approve the project, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has been consistently speaking against the hi-speed rail line, saying the commoners on whose land the project is supposed to be established haven't been taken into confidence.

"People are losing their houses, land. The govt is laying stones without their permission. GoI has categorically mentioned both in Parliament & in the court of law that no approval has been given,” V Muraleedharan said

Demolition drive at Jahangirpuri, Delhi

Meanwhile, in Delhi days after the violence during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, in the Jahangirpuri area, a demolition drive was conducted by the local authorities. However, on Thursday the Supreme Court ordered a stay on the drive. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled after two weeks.

IMAGE : ANI