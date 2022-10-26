Kerala Varsity Row: Agitating Against Guv, Clueless SFI Protester Says 'CM Must Resign'

Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday protested outside the Kerala Raj Bhavan after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued show cause notice to vice-chancellors (VCs) of 11 universities, asking them to step down on account that their appointment was allegedly in violation of UGC norms.

On Tuesday, Left Democratic Front (LDF) announced that for the next two days, there will be statewide protests by various subsidiaries of the ruling Left government, including SFI against the Governor's move.

'CM must resign': SFI protester clueless

When Republic spoke to one of the protesters, the SFI worker, unaware of the issue and reason for the protest, said that "Chief Minister must resign."

Earlier, CM Pinarayi Vijayan had issued a stern warning to Governor asking him to not cross the limits of his powers. "It was the Governor who appointed the VCs of these nine universities and if these appointments were made illegally, then the primary responsibility lies with the Governor himself," the Chief Minister said.

Kerala varsity row

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, acting as the Chancellor of Universities in the state, has asked Vice Chancellors of eleven universities to resign from their posts based on a Supreme Court decision quashing the appointment of the VC of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University on the ground that it was in violation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms. Later, he also served show cause notice to more Vice Chancellors.

Resignations were sought as some of them were selected from a single list of names and in others the Chief Secretary of Kerala was part of the selection committee, both being in violation of UGC regulations, according to Khan.

The Kerala Governor stated, "Supreme Court has said the process of selection and appointment was illegal from day 1. The SC said that appointment was VOID AB INITIO. It is my duty to uphold the constitution. It is my duty to uphold the Supreme Court judgement."

"Supreme Court has said the selection process of VCs was repugnant to UGC selection. As Governor, I only asked VC to exit honourably. I am duty-bound to start the process of appointing a new VC. The SC has left no option to me but to start a fresh selection process," Khan added.