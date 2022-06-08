Kerala: Vigilance Takes Custody Of Gold Smuggling Accused Sarith; Lets Him Go Post Inquiry

In a massive development, Sarith PS, accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, was taken into custody by police vigilance on Wednesday from his Palakkad residence. This came after the main accused of the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, sparked controversy by making massive allegations against CM Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing him of involvement in the Kerala gold smuggling matter.

Sarith was detained in connection with the Kerala Life Mission case that involves an alleged violation of foreign contribution regulation and corruption in the Kerala government's Life Mission project to rehabilitate flood victims. Later, the police released him after questioning him and seized his phone. However, Swapna claimed that her co-accused Sarith was forcibly picked from his apartment by the police vigilance as a counter-operation post her allegations on Kerala CM.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan refutes Swapna Suresh's 'baseless' allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied all the allegations put against him by Swapna Suresh in the Kerala gold smuggling case. CM Vijayan dismissed Suresh’s allegations, terming them ‘baseless and politically motivated'. Suresh made massive allegations against CM Vijayan in a statement in the courts, accusing him of being involved in the context of the smuggling matter.

Swapna Suresh, who had promised to make more revelations about the smuggling case, accused CM Vijayan’s wife Kamala, daughter Veena and other top aides of being involved in the case as well. However, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has now come forward to dismiss the ‘cheap allegations’ and said that the accused was ‘spreading lies’ against the government.

He claimed that the Left Democratic Front government in the state insists on strict action against economic crimes that wreak havoc on the economy.

“Today, through the visual media, some of the references made by the accused in some of the cases were noticed. The state government was the first to ask the central government for a coordinated and effective investigation into the gold smuggling scandal. Subsequent legitimate concerns about investigative methods have been pointed out in a timely manner,” CM Vijayan said in a statement.

What is the Kerala gold scam case?

On 5 July 2020, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith PS, who worked at the UAE Consulate, was apprehended in this regard.

Subsequently, Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee working as the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited manager and CM’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar, were also arrested in this case. They are both now out on bail.

