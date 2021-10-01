Kerala Won't Implement Citizenship Amendment Act: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the state will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. CM Vijayan said that the LDF government has decided to stick to its decision to not implement the act. Maintaining his stance on the issue, the CM slammed the Central government for rolling out a ‘law to distinguish people based on religion’.

Pinarayi Vijayan was addressing a virtual inauguration ceremony when he made the comments on CAA. Kerala along with a few other states have been protesting the act since its announcement. Addressing the public, CM Vijayan said, "CAA will not be implemented in Kerala. This is the left government's stand which we have made clear from the beginning."

Vijayan commented that citizenship was never decided based on religion in India and slammed the ruling BJP government for trying to change the same. "Belonging to one religion is not a criterion for citizenship here; people have a right to believe in any religion or live without believing in any religion," he said. "Central government has brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act which can distinguish people on the basis of a particular religion and affect even their citizenship,” he added.

Reiterating his party’s stand on the issue, the CM said, "The left front has always taken a clear and strong stand in such issues. We clearly said that we are not ready to implement the citizenship act. Many made fun of us and asked how can a state not implement a rule passed by the centre but the stand we took then, are taking now and will take tomorrow is that the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented here." The ruling party in Kerala have held numerous nationwide protests against CAA to date.

Tamil Nadu Assembly moves anti-CAA resolution

Earlier in September, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a unanimous resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, urging the Centre to repeal the law. Chief Minister M K Stalin who moved the resolution in the House asked the Union Government to repeal the law in order to ensure unity and communal harmony in the country. Stalin asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act was enacted to discriminate against refugees based on their religion and nationality.

Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship Amendment Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Moreover, it also relaxes the terms of naturalised citizenship, from the original 14 years to five years. Anyone belonging to the above-mentioned six religions and three countries can apply for citizenship after residing in India for the stipulated five years. The Act also allows cancellation of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders' citizenship if they violate any law, including minor offences like parking violations. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the CAA, after it refused to stay its implementation.

Image: PTI