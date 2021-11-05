Kerala's Finance Min KN Balagopal Slams Central Govt For Soaring Petrol And Diesel Prices

In what was expected to be a reduction in excise duties on petrol and diesel, Kerala Finance minister K N Balagopal made it clear that the state was not going to reduce its sales tax on petrol and diesel. However, he highlighted that Kerala had reduced fuel prices; Rs 2.30 a litre for diesel and Rs 1.70 a litre for petrol. Balagopal said, “States have the right to increase the sales tax percentage if they want to retain their sales tax collections at the earlier level. We decided against that and that was why there was a further reduction of prices in fuel."

Balagopal also said that in the last six years, the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government has not increased the sales tax percentage and the only change occurred in 2018, which too was a reduction. He said, "But we reduced it once, bringing it below the levels fixed by the UDF government." Therefore, the existing sales tax on petrol and diesel are 30.08% and 22.76%. Balagopal made it clear that the Kerala government cannot fiscally afford another reduction as the sales tax collection was way below the government expenditure due to the high fuel price.

Minister’s further critique of the Union policies

Balagopal also suggested that the growth in sales tax collection was poor compared to the previous governments. He said that in the first five years under the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the increase was only by 15%, which is not sustainable. He then slammed the government for imposing high special duties and said, "The basic excise duty has to be shared with states, not the special additional excise duty and cesses. So, what the BJP government did was lower the basic excise duty and increase the special duties." He also added, "The Centre imposes these surcharges on the basis of Article 271 of the Constitution. But such levies, which are to be imposed in times of emergencies like war or natural disaster or pandemic, have to be a small amount, not greater than the basic excise duty that is shared with the states." He concluded by saying, "Now most of the money they collect from people need not be shared with states."

Image: PTI