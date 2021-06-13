Kerfuffle Within Rajasthan Congress Aggravates; MLAs Unhappy With Gehlot's Vacant Cabinet

With another possible revolt brewing within the Congress' Rajasthan unit less than a year after Sachin Pilot's rebellion, former BSP MLAs who jumped the ship back in 2019 to join the ruling Congress have expressed displeasure against CM Ashok Gehlot's administration aggravating the turmoil further. With several ministries in Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet lying vacant following the expulsion of Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and two other ministers last year, the six former BSP MLAs are eyeing a berth in the state government by virtue of a Cabinet expansion.

MLA Lakhan Meena, who was one of the six BSP leaders to join the Congress in 2019, has said that all the 9 vacant ministries should be filled soon to ensure effective governance and douse the brewing displeasure against the state government. The six former BSP MLAs are likely to hold a meeting soon.

Speaking to Republic TV on Sunday, MLA Meena said, "All six of us often meet and discuss the issues. We are like brothers. Since the last 10 months, there have been differences. Some MLAs went to Delhi and held discussions. Everyone wants a Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan. If the vacant ministries are filled, it will be better for the state and will ensure smooth functioning."

Gehlot holds 10 portfolios, 9 ministries vacant in Rajasthan

In Ashok Gehlot's government, the Chief Minister holds 10 portfolios - the most by anyone in the State - followed by BD Kalla, who is in charge of 5 ministries whereas Shanti Dhariwal holds the responsibility of 4 ministries. The key departments of the Public Works Department, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, and Food and Civil Supplies have been lying vacant since Sachin Pilot's revolt in 2020. Amid the revolt, Rajasthan Governor had dismissed Pilot, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Chand Meena on Gehlot's advice.

The six BSP MLAs in question had joined the ruling Congress in Jaipur back in 2019 taking Gehlot's tally in the Assembly to 106. The merger had come as a boost to the Congress ahead of the municipal elections in November. The BSP MLAs, who were in touch with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for several days, handed over a letter informing of their legislature party's merger with the Congress to Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi around midnight. However, the jump did go down well with BSP chief Mayawati, who alleged that the MLAs had 'betrayed' the BSP movement and accused the “untrustworthy” Congress of being anti-SC, anti-ST, and anti-OBC.

Pilot seeks 'speedy solution'

Meanwhile, Sachin Pilot is in constant touch with the high command- Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and is seeking a speedy resolution to his issues which have no resurfaced after his rebellion last year. Citing the example of Punjab, where a three-member committee was formed, the former Deputy CM, credited for leading Congress to victory in the previous Assembly Elections, has demanded the high command to figure out a similar solution for Rajasthan as well.

Pilot, the former Deputy CM of Rajasthan, had expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed despite having been flagged to the three-member committee in the last 10 months. As per sources, the infighting in Congress has increased to an extent that Sachin Pilot is not comfortable in sharing a stage with Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

However, despite the infighting in Congress, Sachin Pilot has rejected speculations of him being the next to join BJP. Earlier in the day, Sachin Pilot slammed BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi who had reportedly claimed that Sachin Pilot spoke to her and he would soon join BJP. While speaking to ANI, Sachin Pilot said, "Rita Bahuguna Joshi has said she has spoken to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She doesn’t have the courage to speak to me."