Kesarkar Denounces Shinde's Expulsion; 'Uddhav Thackeray Chose NCP, Congress Over Us'

Shiv Sena MLA and spokesperson of the rebel camp, Deepak Kesarkar, denounced the expulsion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the party asserting that it did not suit the image of Uddhav Thackeray. Addressing a press conference, Kesarkar stated that despite late Balasaheb Thackeray's views, Uddhav Thackeray had chosen to join hands with parties like the Congress and NCP who he prioritised over his own MLAs.

"It is being said that Eknath Shinde has been expelled from the party. It will be challenged, it will impact democracy. Shinde saheb has been the leader of the House when he became the CM. This expulsion does not suit the party of Uddhav Ji, the decision is wrong. Shinde saheb is working very hard for the development of Maharashtra," said Deepak Kesarkar.

"Balasaheb was always against NCP and Congress. We respect Uddhav Ji but he chose Congress and NCP over us. Sena and BJP have now come together. Modi Ji is working for development. The experience of Devendra Ji will help us a lot," he added, stating that the decision regarding the selection of ministers will be taken after detailed discussions.

The leader further revealed that Eknath Shinde will decide whether to give an answer to Thackeray's expulsion letter, hinting that he may also take the legal route. "One can not run the state by putting the resignation letters in the pocket. We will give the answer to the expulsion letter given to Eknath Shinde. We could also give the answer through legal formalities. This is not a dictatorship. Everyone has the right to elect their leaders," he stated.

"Workers are signing Rs 100 affidavits saying that they won't leave the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Bandhan (tied when a person joins Shiv Sena) is the 'bandhan' of love and it’s still with us. This is just to misguide the workers," he added.

Uddhav Thackeray expels Eknath Shinde

In a big twist after the Maharashtra government overhaul, former CM Uddhav Thackeray expelled his successor Eknath Shinde from the membership of Shiv Sena for 'anti-party activities', days after he replaced him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shiv Sena. Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shiv Sena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," Uddhav Thackeray said in a letter addressed to Eknath Shinde.

After Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister, the rebel Shiv Sena leader took an oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Thursday. Shinde, who handled the Urban Development and Public Works (including Public Undertakings) portfolios in the MVA government was instrumental in its downfall as 38 other Sena MLAs joined him outside the state in protest against the continuation of the alliance with NCP and Congress.