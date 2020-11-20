Key BJP Leaders Meet To Shape 2021 Assam Polls Strategy; Tie-up With BPF Might Be Reviewed

A crucial meeting took place at the BJP headquarters in the national capital on Friday to discuss the party's strategy for the Assam Assembly polls due in April-May 2021. As per sources, the meeting chaired by BJP president JP Nadda witnessed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, North-East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass and BJP's state in-charge Jay Panda in attendance. Reportedly, the meeting might take a call on the future of BJP's alliance with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

At present, BPF has 12 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly including three Ministers in the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Cabinet. However, differences between BJP and BPF cropped up after the polls to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were postponed owing to COVID-19. While BPF wanted the tenure of the BTC extended till the elections, the areas under the council were placed under Governor's rule. In the BTC election which shall be held in two phases- December 7 and December 10, both BJP and BPF are engaged in a direct contest to take control of the council which has a total of 40 seats.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma panned Congress' purported "communal agenda" in Assam. For instance, he pointed out that the state Pradesh Congress Committee had supported Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF and other party leaders whose tone is clearly communal in nature. Claiming that Congress had gone far away from the days of the freedom movement, he alleged that it has "forgotten the principle of nationalism and secularism". Moreover, he blamed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for seeking to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Assam and J&K.

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "If you see, right from Kashmir to Assam, Congress is playing a dangerous game. In Assam, Congress is supporting the communal agenda from Badruddin Ajmal whether it is the question of the Miya flag, Miya culture, Pakistan Zindabad slogan. You will see that the Pradesh Congress Committee is openly endorsing the action of AIUDF and other Congress leaders whose tone and tenor is openly communal. Equally, in the case of Jammu and Kashmir, they have said that they are going to have an alliance with the Gupkar gang."

