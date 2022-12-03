Key Wards In MCD Elections: Will The 2020 Riots Be A Determinant In The Three-way Fight?

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election scheduled for December 4, Sunday, is going to witness a 3-way fight. The tussle for power would be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has governed the civic bodies in the national capital since 2007, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress, which have through campaigns, tried their best to uproot the saffron party from power.

As per Delhi State Election Commission, AAP and BJP have fielded 250 candidates each. Congress, on the other hand, has fielded 247 candidates. The total number of civic wards in the national capital this time is 250. From 2012-2022, there were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC -- in Delhi before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

Delhi Riots 2020

In the first election post-reunification, the 2020 riots are expected to cast a long shadow. All eyes will be on Mustafabad, one of the worst affected areas in the February riots in northeast Delhi. The Mustafabad assembly constituency is divided into five municipal wards -- Mustafabad, Dayalpur, Karawal Nagar East, Nehru Vihar, and Brijpuri.

A ward reserved for women, Mustafabad, unlike other wards, is to witness a five-way competition, with candidates of AIMIM, CPI(M) besides BJP, AAP, and Congress also in the fray. Congress has fielded Sabila Begum, from BJP, Dr. Nasreen, and from AAP, Shabnam Malik have been declared candidates.

In the neighboring ward, Dayalpur incumbent councillor, Puneet Sharma, is pitted against the AAP's Kamal Gaur and the Congress' Tara Singh. In Karawal Nagar East, Congress' Saroj Baghel is fighting against AAP's Jitender Bansal and BJP's Satpal Singh.

In Nehru Vihar, AAP has fielded Pravesh Chaudhary, against Congress' Aleem and BJP's Arun Singh Bhati. In Brij Puri, BJP's Nirmal Sharma is competing with Congress' Nazia Khatoon and AAP's Aafreen Naaz.

Notably, at least 53 people died in the riots- a majority of them Muslim - which were sparked ostensibly over the picketing of Seelampur Metro Station by the anti-NRC-CAA protesters.