Khadi Commission Should Ensure Profits And Propagate Gandhian Ideals: Union Minister Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane on Monday said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) should work to achieve profits and propagate Gandhian ideals.

Speaking at an event here to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary, the Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises said since 2014, the KVIC profits have gone up from around Rs 800 crore to Rs 34,000 crore.

He noted that the KVIC is situated in Mumbai which contributes 34 per cent to the national treasury.

"KVIC premises is in a prime location of the city and its products and artisans can be promoted vigorously to ensure profits while also being committed to Gandhian ideals," he said.

Rane said the KVIC should boost the rural economy as well.

"It should ensure viable profits and propagate Gandhian ideals," he said, adding that the rural per capita income should also increase.

Rane inaugurated the Khadi Mahotsav which will be held at the KVIC premises from October 2 to 31 this year.

He also flagged off the Khadi yatra to promote Khadi across the country.