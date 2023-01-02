Khadi Industry Clocked A Turnover Of ₹1 Lakh Crore In 2021-22, But Rahul Says 'it's Dying'

As Congress' Rahul Gandhi indulged in a 'candid conversation' with actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, the Khadi industry was one of the many issues that were discussed. The Gandhi scion expressed his dream to revitalise the Khadi industry, which Haasan claimed was 'dying'. The duo blamed GST and demonetisation for the 'gradual perishing' of the sector, like many other sectors.

Rahul Gandhi: To start with, Khadi is from the freedom movement... This is made by Indian people by hand...This is what fought a superpower...You can make a beautiful story out of it.

Kamal Haasan: It is not done in a modern factory, it is done by people sitting in the villages. They're handmade you know, I am very happy and honoured to be sort of partnering with these people, who have been neglected, who are almost on the verge of closing down, thanks to GST.

'Plain ignorance or Wilful misrepresentation?' asks govt

Sharing a chunk of the long interview, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi asked if it was a case of 'Plain ignorance or Wilful misrepresentation?' Joshi wrote, "Watch these 2 'Youths' discuss the closure of Khadi when the industry is being backed by the Govt and achieving unprecedented volume in sales."

Khadi & village industries clocked Rs 1 lakh crore turnover

What seems like a distant goal for most Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), was achieved by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) as it for the first time clocked a massive turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore. As per government records, in FY 2021-22, the overall turnover of KVIC stood at a whopping Rs 1,15,415.22 crore as compared to Rs 95, 741.74 crore in the previous year, i.e. 2020-21. KVIC has thus registered a growth of 20.54% from the year 2020-21.

Looking at the performance in the last one year, the biggest impact can be seen in the Khadi sector which has registered a growth of 43.20% from Rs 3,528 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 5,052 crore in 2021-22. In the last eight years, i.e. from 2014-15, the production in the Khadi sector in 2021-22 has increased by 191%, while the Khadi sales have increased exponentially by 332%.

Image: Twitter/PTI