Khalistan Flags Spotted In Himachal Pradesh: 'BJP Can't Even Save Assembly', Taunts AAP

After visuals of Khalistan flags tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly emerged, Dharamshala MLA Vishal Mehra visited the spot and called the incident an act of 'cowardice'. He further mentioned that strict actions will be taken against the people responsible for the same. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on the BJP.

Addressing the media, Vishal Mehra said, "Earlier also we have seen such act by Khalistan (symphatisers). We challenge then if they have courage then do this in day light".

He added that they are not scared of any Khalistani member. All the CCTV footage is being checked and accordingly, action will be taken against the people responsible, he informed.

Attacking the BJP over the recent incident, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, "While the BJP is trying to save a goon, Khalistan (terrorists) placed a flag (in Himachal Assembly) and left. A government which is not able to save the Assembly, how will it save the people? This is a matter of Himachal's honour, it is a matter of the country's security. The BJP government has completely failed".

पूरी भाजपा एक गुंडे को बचाने में लगी है और उधर ख़ालिस्तानी झंडे लगाकर चले गए.



जो सरकार विधान सभा ना बचा पाए, वो जनता को कैसे बचाएगी। ये हिमाचल की आबरू का मामला है, देश की सुरक्षा का मामला है। भाजपा सरकार पूरी तरह फेल हो गयी। — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 8, 2022

Condemning the cowardly act, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Inquiry ordered, FIR registered. CCTV footage is being analysed. We will take strict action against the culprits. I urge the people of the State to maintain peace. We will soon review security at our borders with other states".

'Will be pressing charges as per Disfigurement of Property Act': SDM Dharamshala

Providing details of the act, SDM Shilpi Beakta said, "We received information about this incident at around 7.30 in the morning. The station house officer (SHO) has also visited the spot".

"We will be pressing charges as per Disfigurement of Property Act, 1985," SDM Shilpi Beakta added.

Currently, primary investigations were underway.

Khalistan flags tied on gate of Himachal Assembly in Dharamshala

In breaking development, Republic TV has accessed visuals from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribing found on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Sharing details of the act, SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

(Image: Republic/PTI)