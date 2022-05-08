Khalistan Provocation: Himachal Police Files FIR, CM Assures 'accused Will Be Nabbed Soon'

After the incident of Khalistani flags being placed on the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on May 8 informed that an FIR has been registered against the perpetrators. Earlier in the day, he responded sharply to the incident and called it 'cowardly,' further noting that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Speaking to the media, CM Thakur said, "FIR has been registered against whoever tied Khalistan flags and wrote Khalistan outside the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala today. Investigation process has been initiated; our efforts are to nab them as soon as possible."

Condemning the incident, CM Jairam Thakur earlier stated, "There are CCTV cameras at the location, we are trying to catch their moment. I also want to urge the people of Himachal Pradesh to maintain peace. We will take strict action against the culprits that is for sure. We will also review our border security system with other states and try to make it more strong."

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar has also condemned the Khalistani flags incident and said, "I condemn banners and writings put up outside the assembly building. Some anti-social elements are carrying out such activities to disturb harmony of the state."

Khalistani flags hoisted outside Himachal Assembly

Earlier on May 8, Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribing was found on walls indicate an intent to provoke terror in the region. Republic TV accessed visuals from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

