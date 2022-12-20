Last Updated:

Khalistani Slogans Appear On Walls Of Govt College In Punjab, SFJ Claims Responsibility

Pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the walls of a government college in Punjab’s Muktsar on Tuesday. SFJ has claimed responsibility.

Megha Rawat

Pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans in black ink appeared on the walls of a government college in Punjab's Muktsar on Tuesday, December 20. Sources say the slogans referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, one of them saying, "Indira Thoki Si, Ta Rahul Rokenge." Terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has taken responsibility for the fresh provocation.  

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Punjab in the first week of January, with party workers joining the march at the Shambhu border, sources say. 

Banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has claimed the responsibility for writing the slogan on the wall of the government college in Muktsar. 

Police in Punjab are investigating the incident and trying to identify people associated with SFJ. Sources say police are also probing who is facilitating Gurupath Singh Pannu's call to paint Khalistani slogans on walls of government buildings. Punjab police officials have said there has been an escalation in cross-border activities from Pakistan. 

