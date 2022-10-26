Kharge Abolishes Congress Working Committee, Appoints Steering Committee, Snubs Tharoor

After formally taking over as the new Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, October 26, constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee. Senior party leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee. Surprisingly, his prime competitor for the party's top post, Tharoor's name was not in the list.

The other members are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK. Antony, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, Avinash Pande, Gaikhangam, Harish Rawat, Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Kumari Selja, K.C. Venugopal, Lalthanhawia, Mukul Wasnik, Oommen Chandy, P Chidambaram, Randeep S Surjewala, Raghubeer Meena, Tariq Anwar, A. Chella Kumar, Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Bhakta Charan Das, Devendra Yadav, and Digvijaya Singh. With the snubbing of Tharoor, Congress' post touting its 'internal democracy' hasn't aged well.

This comes after the new party president held his first Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting of Congress. Earlier in the day, he visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He was accompanied by Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anil Chaudhary and Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, among others, and paid floral tributes at the memorial of the Father of the Nation.

Kharge takes over as Congress president

Kharge defeated Tharoor in a direct contest for the top post in the grand old party after the Vadras opted out of the race. Kharge got 7,897 votes and Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.

Kharge's elevation comes at a time the grand-old-party is reeling under internal rumblings and high-profile exits after a series of electoral debacles and has been reduced to a shadow of its former self. Kharge has served earlier as a leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and later leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Image: @INCIndia