Kharge 'away' From Bharat Jodo To Show Gandhis' Neutrality, But Damage Done Already?

With the clock ticking for Congress presidential elections, Mallikarjun Kharge, who is competing with Shashi Tharoor for the top post has been keeping away from party activities. In what may be seen as a bid by the party to show there is no bias against Tharoor, Kharge despite being in the Mandya district of Karnataka when Sonia Gandhi participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, did not take part in the foot march.

Though Tharoor has also said the Gandhi family was neither biased towards his opponent nor him, there has been criticism from various quarters that Kharge is the "official candidate" in the upcoming poll and has the blessings of the top Congress leadership. And that is because...

Congress presidential elections- a match fixed?

Just a few days ago, while interacting with the media, Kharge opined that since none of the Gandhi- Vadra family members was willing to contest the Congress presidential elections, he decided to throw his ring in the hat on the advice of 'all in the party'.

However, in a gaffe, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja revealed that Kharge was the choice of the Gandhis. In a now-deleted tweet, Selja had thanked both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for electing Kharge as a candidate for the top post and appealed for his unanimous election.

Reportedly, on the last day of filing of the nominations, when Kharge entered the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted out, contender Digvijay Singh pulled back. There was also pressure on Tharoor to give up and support Kharge, whose nomination sets revealed his massive strength in the 9,100-strong electoral college for the party’s presidential poll. However, Tharoor did not give in.

Tharoor, however, during his appearance on a national challenge said that there are reports of an “uneven playing field” in the Congress presidential elections, and some party leaders are being “forced to back Mallikarjun Kharge.”

After over two decades, the Congress is set to see a contest for the post of party chief. The party last saw a contest for the post in November 2000. Jitendra Prasada had lost to Sonia Gandhi in 2000, and she has since been the President, barring the two years between 2017 and 2019 when Rahul Gandhi took over.

Replying to queries at a press conference during the Bharat Jodo Yatra last week, Rahul Gandhi had dismissed claims that the next Congress president would be "remote-controlled" by his family, saying both the contenders -- Kharge and Tharoor -- are people of stature and understanding and to make such a suggestion was insulting for them.

(With agency inputs)