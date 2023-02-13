Kharge Bats For Rahul Gandhi Over Adani Issue, Says 'nothing Unparliamentary'

Reacting to the Lok Sabha Secreteriat's notice, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that there was nothing unparliamentary in what Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in the parliament about Gautam Adani and his relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media, Kharge said, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said in the parliament was already in the public domain and there is nothing unparliamentary in the same. He will reply to the secretariat accordingly."

Know why the notice was sent

The notice was sent to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi by the Lok Sabha secretariat on February 8, to which he has to respond by February 15. Notably, the lower house' secretariat has sought a Congress MP's response on the breach of privilege notice given against him by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

The notice from the BJP leaders comes after they figured out Congress MP's statements in the parliament on the Adani issue as 'derogatory, misleading, incriminatory and unparliamentary.' BJP's Dubey said that "Without giving any notice to Lok Sabha Speaker, you can't raise such allegations against our prime minister."

He added, "In the notice, we have asked Rahul Gandhi to show proof to the Speaker by February 15 that can prove his claims, or he must apologise in Parliament or else he will lose his Lok Sabha seat".

What did Rahul Gandhi say on Feb 7?

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his speech in 'Motion of Thanks' to the president's address on February 7, made several allegations on the government over its relations with Gautam Adani. He pointed out Gautam Adani's sudden rise in fortune after the BJP government came to power 9 years back.

He said, "All over the country, one word that I heard from Kerala to Kashmir is Adani, Adani, Adani. This name when people asked me about, they wanted to know how come he was successful in every business, how come he never failed, what is the magic…what is this relation,” showing a photo of PM Modi with Gautam Adani on a plane. “This is the relation,” he added.

The 52-year-old Congress MP also spoke about Adani securing the contract to run the International Airport in Mumbai. He said that the central government snatched the operational rights of Mumbai International airport from GVK to transfer it to Adani.

