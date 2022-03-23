Kharge Defends Congress Walkout As Haryana Assembly Takes Up Anti-conversion Bill

Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022, was tabled in the Legislative assembly of Haryana on March 4. It is pertinent to mention that the bill has the approval of the cabinet ministers of Haryana led by the BJP. In protest against the aforesaid bill, the Members of Legislative Assembly belonging to the Congress party walked out from the Vidhan Sabha.

Commenting on their walk-out Senior Congress member and Leader of Opposition in the Upper House of the Parliament Mallikarjun Kharge said that their walk-out was the right decision. LoP Kharge further alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to polarise the society and especially the states in which they are in power for their political benefit and tries to destroy the fabric of constitutional values.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It is a right decision that the Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Haryana Assembly against the passing of the anti-conversion Bill on Tuesday. The BJP government is working against the Constitution. With the introduction of an anti-conversion Bill, the BJP wants to polarise society. Wherever the BJP is in power, it wants to make law as per its desire even if it is against the principle of democracy and secular."

CM Manohar Lal Khattar defends the bill

Chief Minister of Haryana defending his cabinet's anti-conversion bill has said the bill was necessary citing the official figures of allegedly forceful conversions in the state. The CM said, "We have passed the Prevention of Unlawful Conversions Bill; 127 cases were reported in the last 4 years... Religious conversion is a major problem. If by choice, one can change their religion by law, but the act has been passed for unlawful conversions."

Lauding the present Vidhan Sabha session the CM said, "In 10 days and 50 hours of the session, there were 12 sittings, in which 15 Bills were passed. Eight committees of 74 MLAs were formed to discuss the budget. We have given a new dimension to this budget."

Here are the key provisions of the bill:

If the conversion is done by allurement, use of force, coercion, or fraudulent means, including the use of digital mode, there is a provision for imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of not less than Rs. 1 lakh

Anyone concealing his religion with the intention to marry shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to 10 years and shall be liable to a fine not less than Rs.3 lakh

The mass conversion shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than five years, which may extend to 10 years and shall also be liable to pay a fine not less than Rs.4 lakh

The conversion or attempt to convert a minor, woman, or a person belonging to the SC or ST using force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than four years, which may extend to 10 years and liable to a fine not less than Rs.3 lakh.

Every offence committed under this bill shall be cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a Sessions Court

