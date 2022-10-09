Kharge Dodges Question On Rahul's RSS-Savarkar Remarks, Settles For Bharat Jodo Promotion

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday evaded questions on the row that erupted after Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and instead promoted Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is rattled by the support Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting.

"I have a lot to say but won’t comment on RSS- Savarkar issue. I will speak later about this. I said Rahul Gandhi is on the roads and will travel 3500 km and people are coming with him. BJP is rattled and that’s why speaking about him. As Bharat Jodo Yatra is moving, they (BJP) are going down," Kharge, who is pitted against Shashi Tharoor for Congress' top post, said.

Rahul Gandhi claims 'Savarkar got stipend from British'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed that Veer Savarkar used to work for the British and got a stipend for it. He also alleged that RSS supported the British Raj.

Interacting with people in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Gandhi said, "In my understanding, RSS was helping the British and Savarkar was getting a stipend from the British.

Stating that Congress and its leaders fought for the country's freedom, the Wayanad MP claimed, "BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. BJP can't hide such facts."

Condemning Gandhi's remarks, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress of insulting Savarkar. He also stated that Savarkar has inspired many people and always thought of India's independence.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know India's history. This shows the mindset of Congress and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that Gandhi's view is a form of his frustration over failure in politics. He also urged the Congress leader to stop lying.