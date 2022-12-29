'Kharge Important But Gandhis Main Congress Leaders': Khurshid; BJP Says 'knew From Day 1'

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has an important role but the main leaders are the Gandhi family, hinting towards Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Responding to the development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that Khurshid's statement has proved that Kharge, despite being Congress president, has a limited role and the Gandhis are the supreme leader.

Earlier in the day, Khurshid said, "We have several leaders but the main leaders are from the Gandhi family. Kharge ji is our national president. Mallikarajun Kharge has an important role in strengthening the organisation of the Congress party."

His remarks drew criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party which claimed that Kharge is a 'remote control president or rubber stamp president'.

"Truth is revealed. Congress believes in sycophancy and dynasty. No matter who becomes Congress President, the command will be with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as per Salman Khurshid. Should we call Mallikarjun Kharge a remote control president or rubber stamp president?" BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

'He confirmed what I have been saying from the very first day': Assam CM

Attacking Congress, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Khurshid's statement proved what he has been saying from the first day that power lies with Gandhi Family. He also claimed that there was 'no democracy' in the Congress party.

"As I had said, the Gandhi family is still the supreme leader of the Congress party. Mallikarjun Kharge, despite being president has only a limited role," Sarma told ANI.

Calling the grand old party's presidential election drama, he added, "Salman Khurshid confirmed what I had been saying from the very first day that all the power solely lies with the Gandhi family. The whole presidential elections were just drama and the Congress only selected Kharge ji as a remote control."

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also took a dig at Congress and said that Kharge is a "face mask not a face of the party."

Moreover, he further said the grand old party made Manmohan Singh prime minister and Kharge Congress president but Khurshid's comments have made it clear that "these moves are made to let Gandhi family mislead people."