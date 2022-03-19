Kharge Says 'Wrong To Blame Gandhis For Congress Poll Loss' As Azad Meets Sonia Gandhi

Defending the Gandhis, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, claimed that it was unfair to blame only the Gandhis for the Congress' poll drubbing. Commenting on Ghulam Nabi Azad's meeting with Sonia Gandhi,he said that the veteran has sought to strengthen the party which is a welcome step. The G-23 - led by Ghulam Nabi Azad has sought sweeping changes in the Congress to revive it.

Kharge: 'Not right to blame Gandhis'

"We've always wanted that everyone should come together to strengthen the party. We're all responsible, mentioning Gandhi family alone is not right -many people said this (at CWC meet)," said Kharge. He added, "Ghulam Nabi Azad met Sonia Gandhi and has spoken about keeping the party together. It's a good sign."

On Friday, Azad met with Sonia Gandhi at her residence on 10 Janpath and stated that he gave suggestions to the CWC on the reasons for the Congress' debacle in the polls. Addressing the media after the meeting, he said, "The Working Committee was asked for suggestions on the reasons for defeat in five states. Even I gave my suggestions and discussion was held to fight unitedly in the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections to defeat the opposition parties. We decided how to strengthen the Congress party".

The G-23 which now comprises of 18 members - Ghulam Nabi Azad, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Sankarsinh Vaghela, MA Khan, Vivek Tankha, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Kuldeep Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Preneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit, Prithviraj Chavan, and Raj Babbar - issued a joint statement after the Congress Working Committee reposed faith in Sonia Gandhi.

Calling for inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels, it said, "In order to oppose BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative for 2024". Many of these leaders, have slammed the Gandhis in the media, urging them to relinquish control.

CWC retains Sonia Gandhi as chief again

Inspite of the poll drubbing in the five state polls, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC. The CWC will hold a 'Chintan Shivar' to chalk out the roadmap for the future including 2024 polls soon. Moreover, Randeep Surjewala once again voiced the party members' wishes for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.