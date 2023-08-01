Last Updated:

Kharge Seeks Time From President Murmu On Behalf Of Opposition To Discuss Manipur Issue

The opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion on violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the PM in Parliament.

Press Trust Of India
Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge | Image: PTI


Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu on behalf of the opposition parties to discuss the Manipur issue, sources said on Tuesday.

They added that he has not yet got time from the President.

The opposition parties have been demanding a comprehensive discussion on violence in Manipur in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha along with a statement from the prime minister in Parliament.

They have now sought the President's intervention in the matter, claiming that the violence in the BJP-ruled northeastern state is continuing and many people have lost their lives.

A delegation of 21 opposition MPs has visited the ethnic strife-torn state and apprised the leaders of the INDIA alliance about the situation there. The delegation visited the affected areas and met people in relief camps in both the hills as well as the valley.

