Kharge Slams Ghulam Nabi Azad For 'cheating' Congress; 'Kept You In Power For 40 Years'

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge slammed veteran leader and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad after the latter resigned from the Congress on Friday sending shockwaves within the party. Following Azad's exit from the party, Kharge asserted that the Jammu and Kashmir leader has "cheated the party that gave everything to him."

Mallikarjun Kharge also accused Ghulam Nabi Azad of "running away" at a crucial time when the party is fighting the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further attacked him for being "disloyal" to the party that kept him in power for 40 years.

"He cheated the party that gave him everything. When Congress is in trouble and is fighting RSS and BJP, instead of standing and fighting with the party, he decided to run away," the Leader of Opposition said, adding, "For 40 years Congress kept you in power. This was the time for him to showcase his loyalty towards the party."

Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Rahul Gandhi and praised the Wayanad MP for raising serious issues in the country. Calling Azad's statement "wrong", Kharge said, "Rahul Gandhi is the only leader in the country who raises serious issues and is fighting for the party and the rights of the people."

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns citing Rahul Gandhi's 'immaturity'

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in a major blow to the grand old party on Friday resigned from all positions, including its primary membership. Announcing his resignation, Azad, in his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, called out Rahul Gandhi for his "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In his five-page long resignation letter, the senior J&K politician praised party chief Sonia Gandhi and blamed her son Rahul Gandhi for the party's consecutive defeat. "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013, when he was appointed the vice-president of Congress, the entire consultative mechanism of the party which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad wrote in his resignation letter.

5 more Congress members from J&K resigns in support of Azad

Besides Azad, five other Congress members resigned from the party on Friday showcasing their support for him. In a joint resignation letter, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram wrote, "We the following legislators also ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K hereby resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of the party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad. (sic)"