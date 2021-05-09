Kharge Urges PM Modi To Convene All Party Meeting; Makes 6 Suggestions To Tackle COVID-19

Senior Congressman and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, suggesting to convene an all-party meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country. He also sought virtual meetings of Parliament Standing Committees to discuss the matter.

In his letter to PM Modi, Kharge made six suggestions for tackling the ongoing surge in daily COVID-19 cases. These include:

Using Rs 35,000 crore allocated in Union Budget to ensure free vaccine for all.

Leveraging compulsory licensing to increase production of vaccines.

Expanding the scope of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) to 200 days.

Expedite the distribution of relief material and proactively disclose where it is shipped

Leverage our collective strengths by governing consensually and inclusively

Earlier on Saturday, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi also called for an all-party meeting and a meeting of Parliament Standing Committee on Health to discuss the unprecedented situation confronting the nation.

Sonia Gandhi chairs all-party meeting

On Friday, Gandhi chaired a meeting of all party MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to assess the situation arising out of the second wave of COVID-19 and evolve a political strategy. Gandhi addressed the MPs and sought the views of the Congress parliamentarians on how to deal with the situation.

The Congress has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the COVID situation in the country which is witnessing a record rise in cases.

With 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India continued to report more than four lakh daily coronavirus infections for the fourth consecutive day. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 2,22,96,414, the union health ministry said on Sunday morning.

