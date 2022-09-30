Kharge Will Win Congress Election Because He's High Command's Lackey: Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh reacted to Congress Presidential polls candidates after Mallikarjun Kharge entered the race as the 'choice' of the Gandhi family. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Captain claimed that his preference would be Tharoor but the party high command will choose Kharge as he is one of their lackeys who blindly follows their instructions. The party is entirely being run by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, he added. Drawing comparison with Congress, Amarinder Singh stated that the work culture is different and very serious in BJP.

'Mallikarjun Kharge is one of Gandhi's lackeys': Captain Amarinder

"I would like Sashi Tharoor to become Congress President as he has lots of experience but the high command will choose Mallikarjun Kharge. Why Kharge? Because he is one of their lackeys and he does whatever they want him to do. They did all this drama when they decided to remove me and make Charanjit Channi the chief minister of Punjab. This is the way Congress thinks now and it is not the same party that I joined 50 years ago," said Captain.

"He added, "Earlier the party had different concept and thought process but today it is entirely in the hands of young children - Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi. I have never heard of a party led like this. After joining BJP, I have attended only 2 to 3 meetings and the scenario here is totally different. Everybody works round the clock and they are serious about the work, there was nothing like in Congress".

Amarinder Singh also said, "Sonia Gandhi did a lot of work during her tenure but at the moment I don't think she is keeping well. Therefore the power is shifted".

#LIVE | They will make Kharge (Congress president), Kharge is one of their lackeys: @capt_amarinder says 'It's in the hands of the two children - Rahul & Priyanka' https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/kXMKEWRfZ0 — Republic (@republic) September 30, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, September 30, filed his nomination for the party chief post. A total of 30 Congress leaders so far have proposed Kharge's name for the election of the president. The Congress Presidential elections will take place on October 17 and the counting of votes will be held on October 19.

Notably, Gehlot was the most favoured candidate for the President's post before he announced this week of pulling out of the contest citing the rebellion within Congress. The biggest twist, however, surfaced today when Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh also withdrew his name from consideration making way for Kharge.

