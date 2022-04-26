Khargone Violence: BJP MP Vows Firm Response, 'will Answer Stones With Bricks'

Delivering a provocative speech after the Khargone violence, Gajendra Patel- the local MP from BJP urged Hindus to retaliate in case of stone-pelting by members of another community. In a video of the speech, he was heard warning people that there is a strong government at the Centre that will not compromise. Moreover, he contended that the entire Hindu community will unite against anyone who casts an evil eye on the country. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, he justified his communal remarks.

In his speech, BJP MP Gajendra Patel was heard saying, "You pelted stones on the thousands of followers of Lord Ram in the Ram Navami procession instead of showering petals. Now, remember, the youths sitting here- take a resolve, listen to the pain of our mothers and sisters of Khargone. See the pain which is visible in the eyes of our brothers. This is the country of mother India and we live on the basis of religion. And if you have pelted stones, then we too belong to the Sanatan Dharma. Be ready to reply to stone-pelting with bricks."

He opined, "In this country, a powerful government under the leadership of the PM is in place. That's why those other people must understand. This is not a government that compromises. If you be strong, this country is of mother India. If someone looks at it (with an evil intention), the entire Hindu community will stand united against it."

The BJP parliamentarian told Republic TV, "I believe that people belonging to all religions have the right to celebrate their festivals. Nobody has a right to pelt stones on any religious procession". He added, "I have said that we will neither pelt stones nor attack someone. But even the court says that we should be prepared for defence. And that's why I said that if such an incident happens, then we should be ready in defence."

Ram Navami violence in Khargone

Stone-pelting took place, shops and houses were damaged, vehicles were torched and several persons were left injured after communal clashes erupted in Khargone during a Ram Navami procession on April 10. Moreover, Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary also sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is still undergoing treatment. So far, the police have arrested 64 FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested 175 persons. Moreover, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a two-members claims tribunal to assess and recover damages from the perpetrators of the violence.

This was in accordance with the provisions of the state Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property and Recovery of Damages Act. However, controversy arose when around 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities of Khargone which were reportedly illegal, were demolished. While MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has not only justified this action but also vowed to run bulldozers on the houses of 'Bahubalis' occupying illegal lands across the state, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi dubbed the demolition as a violation of the Geneva Convention.