Khargone Violence: MP CM Says 'action Against Rioters Will Continue'; Pans Digvijaya Singh

Amid growing criticism over the demolition of houses in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan asserted that the action against rioters will continue. A total of 16 houses and 29 shops in 5 localities which were reportedly illegal were demolished after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession left multiple persons injured. Addressing a gathering in Mhow on the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Thursday, he justified this action citing that miscreants burnt down houses of people belonging to the marginalized sections of society.

While stressing that no citizen in the state should fear for his safety, Chouhan made it clear that no culprit will be spared. On this occasion, he also chided senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for objecting to this approach and sharing fake photos on social media to escalate tensions. So far, 144 persons have been arrested in connection with the Khargone violence and the state government has formed a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from rioters.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan remarked, "Some people are conspiring that there should be arson and riots. What happened in Khargone? Brothers and sisters of Khargone and the entire state, I appeal to you to maintain peace and harmony. No one should be worried about security and honour. I am saying it very clearly- you may belong to any caste or faith, but the BJP government is for everyone. But if anyone stokes riots, Mama will not spare anyone. Some people try to create problems. Stern action against rioters will continue."

"In Khargone, the houses of poor people were burnt. They belonged to the SC community. Their small houses were burnt. Now, tell me shouldn't action be taken against those who burn houses? Digvijaya Singh is pained even by this. Why was action taken? He posts fake photos," he added.

#Khargone में अनुसूचित जाति के लोगों के घर जला दिए गए। ऐसे लोगों के खिलाफ कार्यवाही क्यों नहीं होनी चाहिए?



दिग्विजय सिंह को उसमें भी दर्द होता है वह झूठे पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। वह प्रदेश में आग लगाना चाहते हैं।



Owaisi hits out at MP government

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on April 12, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the Madhya Pradesh government on why the houses were not demolished before Ram Navami if they were indeed illegal. Condemning this action in response to the Khargone violence, he accused Chouhan of having complete disregard for the judiciary and the law. Escalating his attack further, the Hyderabad MP alleged that the demolition of houses belonging to a particular community without following due process was a violation of the Geneva Convention.