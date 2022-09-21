Khattar Govt Ruining Haryana's Education System: AAP On Rationalisation Policy

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday criticised the Haryana education department's rationalisation policy, alleging the BJP-led government is "bent on ruining" the state's education system.

Senior AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said the government has been maintaining the objective of the rationalisation exercise was to address the teacher-student ratio issue, but added it was a "flawed" policy.

"The Khattar government is bent on ruining the education system of Haryana," Dhanda told a news conference here with AAP's Haryana co-convener Dinesh Pratap and party's North Zone convener Chitra Sarwara.

While teachers are upset over the transfers to other districts and the merger of schools, students are facing problems as it leaves many with no or few teachers, he said.

He said demonstrations are going on at different places in the state every day to oppose this policy.

The AAP leader claimed that according to the government's own figure, 38,476 posts of teachers are vacant.

Now, under the rationalisation and merger of schools, the number of vacant posts has come down to 15,000, he said.

"How will they fill the gap and meet the deficit of teachers...on the other hand, their leaders are saying a physics teacher will teach maths as well and a social studies teacher can teach Hindi. But is that possible in higher classes--from 9th to 12th," he asked.

Dhanda said the government's rationalisation policy is flawed as it leaves very few teachers in schools where student strength is high.

"Moreover, they are saying there are some subjects whose teachers will not be hired including TGT english, TGT Hindi, geography, physics, Punjabi, economics, political science, saying there are surplus teachers of these subjects already," he said.

"What kind of education system they are establishing? They have made the whole education system a circus," he alleged.