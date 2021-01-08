Khattar Rubbishes Bhupinder Hooda's Prediction Of Haryana Govt Collapse Amid Farmers' Stir

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday hit back at senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda for predicting the collapse of the BJP-JJP government in the state. Hooda has repeatedly demanded a special session of the Haryana Assembly so that a no-confidence motion could be tabled against the state government. The former Haryana CM claimed that the government has lost the trust of the people citing the withdrawal of support by two Independent legislators besides many JJP MLAs coming out in support of the protests against the farm laws.

Taking a dig at Hooda, Khattar said, "It is our government yet he is dreaming. Let him dream". The Haryana government has been at the receiving end of criticism with JJP seeking the incorporation of the Minimum Support Price guarantee in the farm legislation. With 10 seats in the state Assembly, JJP is a crucial part of the ruling coalition in the state.

Haryana CM vows to protect farmers' interest

On December 31, 2020, the Haryana CM vowed to quit politics if the MSP is abolished in the state. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Khattar highlighted that his government had taken a lot of initiatives for farmers in the last 6 years including massive procurement of produce. On this occasion, he alleged that the farmers' stir commenced as they were instigated by opposition parties. Appreciating the series of talks held between the Centre and the farmer leaders, Khattar expressed hope that the standoff over the laws will be resolved soon.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "We have made a sincere resolve that we will not let MSP be abolished in Haryana. If anyone tries to abolish MSP, Manohar Lal will quit politics. No one should have a doubt after such a resolve."

Talks to continue on January 15

Earlier in the day, the 9th round of talks between Centre and farmers' unions concluded in two and a half hours without achieving any tangible outcome similar to the previous deliberation. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre during the talks. While the farmers maintained that they will not move from the protest sites till the three agrarian laws are repealed, the Union government refused to concede to this demand. Tomar exuded confidence that the impasse will be resolved during the next round of talks scheduled to be held at 2 pm on January 15.

