Khattar Takes On Punjab CM Over Farmers' Stir, Asserts 'use Of Tear Gas Is Not Force'

Renewing his attack on Capt. Amarinder Singh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday opined that the Punjab government shall be responsible for a rise in COVID-19 cases. He was referring to the movement of thousands of farmers from Punjab towards the national capital in protest against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. While Khattar claimed to have called his Punjab counterpart to talk about the farmers' stir, the latter denied receiving any such calls.

On Saturday, the Haryana government released call records, suggesting that Singh avoided talking to Khattar. Alleging that Congress was behind the protests, the Haryana CM also defended the use of tear gas and water cannons against farmers. Maintaining that these tactics were used to obstruct them, he reiterated Union Home Amit Shah's appeal that farmers should move to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari so that social distancing can be observed.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar remarked, "We had taken a decision that big gatherings should not happen owing to the COVID-19 crisis. Only 100 and 200 people are allowed in indoor and outdoor functions respectively. I am intrigued at why the people of Punjab and the government encouraged this? If the COVID-19 spread increases tomorrow, who will be responsible? The Punjab government will be responsible if the situation worsens. For this purpose, I tried to talk to the Chief Minister of Punjab. Then, he said that I lied. Then, we showed the records."

He added, "This is an organized programme of the Congress party from which it wants to run away now. We tried to stop them as nobody will allow such a big number of people in Delhi. But when they didn’t listen to us and forcefully proceeded ahead, we said that we will not use force. I do not consider tear gas shelling and water cannoning as force. These are used to obstruct the people. People didn’t listen and have gathered at two places in Haryana. This is not a good thing. The ground in Burari is so big that social distancing can be observed. But the way in which thousands of people are sitting on the borders is a sign of alarm."

If any dangerous situation arises due to coronavirus, Punjab govt will be responsible for it. I tried to speak to Punjab CM on this matter but he denied of receiving any call. Later when I showed the proof, he was left speechless: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. https://t.co/HgpciIa9kj pic.twitter.com/GgjKUWl5iu — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

'Khattar doesn't know what is happening in his own state'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami a day earlier, Capt. Amarinder Singh weighed in on his feud with the Haryana CM. Disputing Khattar's claim that no farmers from Haryana had joined the protests, the Punjab CM said that 40,000-50,000 of them had done so. Additionally, the senior Congress leader dismissed the allegation that he was the mastermind of this agitation.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh remarked, "Firstly, Khattar’s statement today- He says that I congratulate my Haryana farmers for not joining this agitation. 40,000-50,000 Haryana farmers have joined this agitation. He doesn’t know what is happening in his own state. There are times when someone says something wrong and you don’t accept it. I don’t accept anyone saying that I am the agitator, I am the producer of this agitation, I am the Commander-in-Chief of this agitation. What sort of nonsense is this? Can a Chief Minister of a state lead an agitation?"

