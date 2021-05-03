Khela Hobe: Here's How Cricketers Ashoke Dinda & Manoj Tiwari's WB Election Debuts Went

Former Indian cricketer and BJP candidate Ashoke Dinda, who contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from the Moyna seat, won the election with a slender margin of 1260 votes. He defeated Trinamool Congress' candidate Sangram Kumar Dolai-- who won in the corresponding 2016 Assembly elections with more than 12 thousand votes. Taking to Twitter, Dinda thanked the voters of Moyna, he said, "Thank you Moyna for believing in me".

Thankyou Moyna for believing in me pic.twitter.com/tGHDD4l9VO — Ashoke Dinda (@dindaashoke) May 3, 2021

Who is Ashoke Dinda?

Ashok Dinda who has played an important role for Bengal in domestic cricket, joined the BJP in February ahead of the assembly elections. He has represented Bengal in various domestic cricket competitions for around 15 years from 2005-19. He also played thirteen ODIs and nine T20 matches for India. According to the Election Commission of India's data, BJP has managed to win in 77 seats in the state. The Trinamool won the elections however.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary wins from TMC

Another former cricketer-turned TMC leader Manoj Tiwary won against BJP candidate Rathindranath Chakraborty in the Shibpur Assembly constituency of West Bengal.

Few moments are hard to describe ðŸ’š



My salute to Bengal’s pride Honourable Smt @MamataOfficial for inspiring all of us to fight the battle to protect Bengal. My sincere gratitude & thanks to my brother @abhishekaitc, to all the leaders, my co-workers & the #ShePower of #Shibpur. pic.twitter.com/kC9GgjRWNe — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 3, 2021

TMC Wins WB Polls

TMC has returned back to power in West Bengal by defeating the BJP on Sunday. As per EC's data, TMC has won 214 seats while BJP has won 77 seats. On the other hand, the Congress-Left-ISF combination has failed to win a single seat. While Independent candidates have won 2 seats, BJP ally AJSU has won 1 seat. The 294-seat Assembly battle has been close as the BJP aimed to break the final Bengal frontier.

BJP concedes defeat

After TMC's landslide victory, BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party President J P Nadda have mentioned that they have accepted the mandate passed on by the people of West Bengal. The party leaders have mentioned that they will work in the state as the opposition and will raise their voice for the rights of the people. Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Bengal for making the party the main opposition. Party President J P Nadda said that BJP will continue to take party ideology everywhere in the state.

