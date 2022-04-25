Khevrajpur killings: TMC alleges 'massive cover-up', says victims were raped before being killed

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The TMC on Monday alleged a "massive cover-up" in connection with the murder of five members of a family in Khevrajpur village in Uttar Pradesh, with the party alleging that the women members were raped before being killed.

The five family members were allegedly killed with sharp edged weapons in Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj district Friday night, police said.

"Yesterday our fact finding delegation went to Khevrajpur village in Prayagraj, UP to meet survivors of the mass murder of 5 people that happened 3 days ago.

"Shockingly, the family told us that bodies of 2 victims were found without clothes & with vaginal bleeding," TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted on Monday.

In a series of tweets, he alleged the police were told by the family members that they suspected two of the victims had been "raped before being beaten to death".

"Despite this, the police have NOT filed an FIR of rape. When questioned, the local SP said that the family hadn’t given this in writing," he tweeted.

"One of these 2 victims was a 22-year-old woman who was paralyzed. I had to teach the SP the basics of law that once a cognizable offense is disclosed (even orally), police is bound to register an FIR. Clearly, a massive cover-up being done in a rape & murder case," Gokhale added.

PTI ASG SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)